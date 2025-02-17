Raith Rovers: Barry Robson gives update on injured stars Byrne, Vaughan, Hamilton and Smith
Robson told Raith TV: “Shaun will maybe be back training on Monday, hopefully, or he’ll be in a bit part of the session so it will be good to have him back.
"Lewis Vaughan came back last week but his knee flared up a little bit again. So he might be a week to two weeks maybe.
"And then the other two guys are going to be long term.
"That’s a big four players to miss in your team and I’ve not had any of them since I’ve been here.
"So it will be good to get them back when we eventually do.”
Robson also revealed that recent loan signing from Middlesbrough – right-back George Gitau – is out as he awaits the results of a scan.
The gaffer added: “George had played two games before he came in and his knee felt fine.
"And then he trained in his first and second session and started to feel his medial ligament.
"So we’ve had a scan on that and are waiting on the result back.
"He’s just a young kid that we want to have a look at and let him have a look at us.
"We want to give him an opportunity to express himself, but he has been injured.
"Hopefully we’ll have him back but we’re not sure when that will be as we’re still waiting on the result of the scan.
"It could be a week, two weeks, three weeks, I don’t know, I’m still waiting.”
Meanwhile, Robson praised his team for keeping a clean sheet in the win over Thistle.
He said: “A lot of that was down to our pressure at the top end of the pitch, our structure. And the midfield helped that a lot as well.
"When the defenders were called on I thought Paul Hanlon was outstanding as well, Liam Dick as well.
"And Josh Mullin down that side did so well, and Louis Stevenson.
"I feel I need to mention them all because they did so well.
"But it’s one game at a time, especially in this league.
"You see where we are in the league at the minute. We need to try and build a bit of consistency.
"I’ve started to see that in the way we’ve played, but we also need to get the consistency with the results.”
