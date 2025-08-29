Raith Rovers' Barry Robson on signing Rangers star Josh Gentles/defender Ewan Wilson arrives on loan from Motherwell

Barry Robson has made his first acquisition from Rangers for Raith Rovers as part of co-operation agreement (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson has hailed the great positive of signing teenage Rangers B striker Josh Gentles, the first new arrival from their co-operation agreement with the Glasgow giants.

Welsh youth international forward Gentles – who scored three goals in 14 matches in League One when on loan at Alloa Athletic last season – trained with Raith for the first time on Friday morning and Robson hopes he can quickly force his way into playing contention at Rovers.

“Josh came in this morning and trained with us,” Robson told the Fife Free Press. "He's the first one that's come in. He's one that we'll look to have a look at and hopefully he can do well here and he can learn how to be in a first team environment and all that stuff comes along.

"I've actually gone to games and watched Josh. He's a big, powerful lad. He's about six foot two.

Josh Gentles (right) celebrates scoring for Alloa against Stenhousemuir last season (Pic by Michael Gillen)

"He's a striker, he can run. Just needs to tidy up on different areas. Obviously, he needs to be in a first team environment. The demands, it's on him.

"He was at Alloa last year, so he's a good kid. Still young, still lots to learn.

"Hopefully we can help improve him and obviously one where he can help us.

"He's trained a fair bit with the Rangers first team as well. So there will not be loads new to him. It was one that we managed to get over the line yesterday and this morning. So yes, it's been positive for us.”

Motherwell defender Ewan Wilson has arrived at Raith Rovers on loan until January (Pic by Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

Raith’s co-operation agreement with Rangers could see up to three of the Glasgow giants’ under-21 Scottish players move to Stark’s Park this season at no cost to the Kirkcaldy club.

And, when asked on Friday if he was down the road towards signing any other Rangers youth players, Robson said: “No, not at the moment. We've not got anybody else from Rangers right now.

"It depends on where Rangers are at and it depends on where we're at. It depends who's available. I think Rangers have got a really busy window at the minute themselves.

"I wouldn't say we're busy. I think we're pretty much close to being done.”

On the prospect of Raith doing much transfer business between now and the summer window closing at 11pm on Monday night, Robson said: “No, because the loan market is still available after that. We've still got time on that.

"I wouldn't envisage anything. At this moment in time, you never know, things might change. You never know when that can change.

I don't imagine anyone leaving either. We've got a squad of 19 or 20 players just about bang on. No, I don't think we're a big enough squad for anybody to be leaving.

"One or two of the young lads, we might put out a loan, one of the younger ones. Apart from that, no.”

But Raith announced later on Friday that they had signed 20-year-old left-back Ewan Wilson on loan from Motherwell until January.

Wilson said: “I’m really looking forward to getting going.

"The Championship is a league full of excitement and I can’t wait to get involved.

"The boys have all been brilliant since I came in today.”

On Wilson’s signing, Raith posted: “Born in Airdrie, Ewan began his professional journey with Motherwell, signing his first contract in June 2022.

"Since then, he has gained valuable first team experience through loan spells at Albion Rovers, Stirling Albion, and Beith Juniors, where his development has accelerated with regular competitive football.

"Ewan is a modern full-back, combining defensive steel with attacking intent, using his strength and physical presence to hold off opponents while showing sharp timing in tackles and interceptions.

"Comfortable in 1v1 duels, he thrives when faced with some of the league’s most dangerous wide men.

"Equally impressive going forward, Ewan has a burst of pace and flair to beat defenders, a composed final ball, and a powerful shot from distance.

"With his ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch, he offers real versatility and should fit well into Barry Robson’s squad.

"Still only 20, Ewan has already shown he can handle the demands of senior football and now arrives hungry to continue to play regular football at a high level.

"His energy, work rate, and determination will bring an added dimension to our defensive line while also giving us another weapon in attack.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ewan to the club and look forward to seeing him in action throughout the season.

"Welcome to Kirkcaldy, Ewan!”