Raith Rovers' Barry Robson on what pleased him most about 3-0 win at Hamilton Accies

Raith Rovers gaffer Barry Robson has praised his players for following his instructions to the letter in Tuesday night’s “outstanding” 3-0 William Hill Championship victory at Hamilton Accies.

First-half strikes by Finlay Pollock, Jamie Gullan and Aiden Marsh comfortably saw Raith home and moved the sixth-placed side within eight points of Partick Thistle, who occupy the last play-off spot having played one game more.

“The performance was outstanding, everything we want the team to look like,” Robson told Raith TV.

“Over the last three games I think we’ve performed really, really well.

Barry Robson overseeing an excellent Raith Rovers performance in the 3-0 win at Hamilton Accies (Pic by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)

“Against Hamilton, the counter-pressure was second to none.

“Playing low wing-backs against their full-backs, I think they struggled with that.

“We passed it through them quickly, fast forward diagonally. That short diagonal pass was hard to press for them.

“We looked a really good team and any time we lost it you could see the counter-pressure and everybody getting after it and being aggressive.

“The boys carried it out to the letter.”

Robson praised the 497 travelling Raith fans and the speed of his goal-scorers.

On the minus side, though, he’s concerned about the first-half injury picked up by Pollock which could lead to a spell on the sidelines.

The gaffer also spoke about how well his defenders had coped with the challenge of playing on the 3G pitch at New Douglas Park, as well as looking ahead to this Saturday’s league derby at Dunfermline Athletic.

He added: “Sometimes you have to play against the pitch as well. The ball’s bouncing, teams are going to put balls in behind you, they’re going to test you, but I thought our structure was good.

“Every time they played a backward pass, you could see us sprinting six or seven yards, which we’ve been working on, getting us up the pitch.

“My focus is on the weekend now. The boys did well but it’s gone, it’s done, we move on, and we’ve got a massive game we need to go and perform in. We need to keep that consistency.

“It’s a really tough game but one that we want to be full throttle at and one we want to get after.”