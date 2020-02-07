Raith Rovers beat Dunfermline Athletic to sign academy prospect

Raith Rovers have pipped local rivals Dunfermline Athletic to snap up another promising youngster from the Fife Elite Football Academy.

Attacking midfielder Quinn Coulson has signed a Modern Apprentice contract with the Kirkcaldy club through to the end of season 2021-22, following in the footsteps of Kieron Bowie and Dylan Tait, who are now first team regulars at Stark's Park having made a similar move last year, with Bowie set to join Fulham in the summer.

Coulson, aged 16, was affiliated to Dunfermline in the FEFA system, and was offered a contract to join the East End Park side having played reserve football with the Pars this season, but he has instead chose to join Raith.

Rovers assistant manager Paul Smith said: “We saw Quinn play at the start of the season with Fife Elite – he plays on the wide left of midfield, cutting in onto his stronger right foot, and can also play as a second striker in the number 10 role.

"Quinn is a clever footballer, good on the ball and a great finisher.

"He is another example of what we want to see at this club – youngsters developing their skills by training with the senior players, breaking through and playing for the first team.

"Quinn is hoping to progress successfully like our other Modern Apprentices.

"Dunfermline offered Quinn a Modern Apprentice contract under FEFA rules two weeks ago.

"We offered him a similar deal after talking with him and his parents, and we are absolutely delighted that Quinn has chosen to sign for the Rovers."