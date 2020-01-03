Raith Rovers win the Ramsdens Cup in 2014.

Raith Rovers' best games of the decade: 2010-2020

As a new decade begins, sports editor Matthew Elder takes a look back at his top 10 Raith Rovers games from the previous decade.

Do you agree with his selection?

1. Aberdeen 0, Raith 1: Feb 16, 2010

After a 1-1 draw at Stark's Park on the Saturday, a Gregory Tade goal secured a 1-0 win for John McGlynn's under-strength Raith Rovers side in this midweek Scottish Cup replay against Mark McGhee's Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
2. Dundee 1 Raith 2: Mar 13, 2010

Early goals from Stephen Simmons and Laurie Ellis sent a 2000-strong travelling support wild and although Craig Forsyth pulled one back in the second half, Raith held on to reach their first Scottish Cup semi-final in 47 years.
3. Raith 2 Dunfermline 1: Jan 2, 2011

In front of over 6500 fans at Stark's Park, Rovers closed to within a point of First Division leaders Dunfermline following this New Year derby victory thanks to goals from Mark Campbell and Gregory Tade.
4. Hibs 2 Raith 3: Feb 8, 2014

Grant Anderson's famous backwards header sealed a memorable Scottish Cup win at Easter Road for Grant Murray's side, with Kevin Moon and Dougie Hill also on the scoresheet.
