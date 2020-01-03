Raith Rovers' best games of the decade: 2010-2020

As a new decade begins, sports editor Matthew Elder takes a look back at his top 10 Raith Rovers games from the previous decade.
Do you agree with his selection?
1. Aberdeen 0, Raith 1: Feb 16, 2010
After a 1-1 draw at Stark's Park on the Saturday, a Gregory Tade goal secured a 1-0 win for John McGlynn's under-strength Raith Rovers side in this midweek Scottish Cup replay against Mark McGhee's Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
Early goals from Stephen Simmons and Laurie Ellis sent a 2000-strong travelling support wild and although Craig Forsyth pulled one back in the second half, Raith held on to reach their first Scottish Cup semi-final in 47 years.
In front of over 6500 fans at Stark's Park, Rovers closed to within a point of First Division leaders Dunfermline following this New Year derby victory thanks to goals from Mark Campbell and Gregory Tade.