Raith Rovers better equipped for title push this season – Iain Davidson

Iain Davidson thinks Raith Rovers have a better chance of winning League One at the third attempt due to the versatility in the squad.

The Kirkcaldy side are currently top of the table having embarked on a seven-game unbeaten run while playing a number of different formations, all while carrying a substantial injury list.

And the veteran centre-half, in his 13th season with his home town club, believes that bodes well for the rest of the campaign.

“I think we’re better equipped this season, for sure,” Davidson said.

“I think we’ve got more variety and can play all different kinds of formations so we can really adapt.

“The gaffer can experiment with lots of things and there’s loads of versatility in our team.

“I’d be quietly confident that we could hopefully do it this year, but East Fife have started well and Falkirk are going to be favourites.

“There’s still a long way to go, and it’s a marathon not a sprint.

“We’ve started really well and we’re on a good run. It was just a pity we couldn’t get three points on Saturday.”

The failure to hold onto a 2-0 half-time lead at Clyde allowed East Fife to draw level on 20 points at the top of League One ahead of Saturday’s derby at Stark’s Park.

However, Rovers remain ahead of their rivals by just one goal difference.

“It’s very tight,” Davidson said. “They’ve started the season really well.

“The last time we played them I thought 4-2 flattered them being honest.

“Derby games are unpredictable but we’re always confident at home.”

Davidson confessed to mixed emotions after the 2-2 draw at Broadwood, having held on for a point with 10 men after losing a two-goal lead.

“You have to give Clyde credit for their second half, but we need to be more resilient as a team and see it out,” he said.

“Once we went down to 10 men could it have been worse? Possibly.

“So we’ll take a point on the road in the end but for me the game should have been out of sight at half-time.

“If we were clinical enough we could have been three or four up and it could have been game done.

“If you don’t take your chances they’ll come back and haunt you.”

Davidson felt Clyde’s opening goal should have been disallowed for a push on him, and was disappointed that referee Peter Stuart also booked him for dissent.

“I genuinely thought it was a foul on me,” he said.

“I feel I was on my way to header it, and there was a blatant push , so that’s why I tried to talk to the referee, just as captain.

“I wasn’t shouting or getting aggressive with him so I was disappointed with him. He’s not got the greatest reputation.

“He was just really rude for me, but we can’t blame the referee. It was a foul but even at that we still need to see the game out at 2-1.”