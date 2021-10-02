Raith Rovers big underdogs to win at Kilmarnock today

According to the bookies at least, Raith Rovers face a very tough fixture at Kilmarnock in the Scottish Championship today, kick-off 3pm.

By Craig Goldthorp
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 1:21 pm
Will Raith Rovers players be celebrating victory at Kilmarnock this afternoon (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Fourth placed Rovers are a best priced 4/1 to win in Ayrshire against the side currently sitting second in the table.

The best odds on a Killie victory are 10/13, with the draw a best priced 11/4.

Both teams go into the fixture having drawn their last match, Killie 0-0 at Arbroath and Raith 1-1 at home to Dunfermline Athletic.

Raith RoversKilmarnock