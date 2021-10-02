Raith Rovers big underdogs to win at Kilmarnock today
According to the bookies at least, Raith Rovers face a very tough fixture at Kilmarnock in the Scottish Championship today, kick-off 3pm.
Fourth placed Rovers are a best priced 4/1 to win in Ayrshire against the side currently sitting second in the table.
The best odds on a Killie victory are 10/13, with the draw a best priced 11/4.
Both teams go into the fixture having drawn their last match, Killie 0-0 at Arbroath and Raith 1-1 at home to Dunfermline Athletic.