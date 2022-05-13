Raith Rovers: Board begin looking at managerial prospects

Stark's Park

The club are on the hunt for a new managerial team after John McGlynn and Paul Smith left Stark’s Park last week.

The board will now begin sifting through the applications they have received over the last week.

A statement read: “The club would like to place on record that we’ve had a wide range of high-quality candidates ahead of today’s [Friday] deadline, whom we will look to narrow down into a shortlist to then carry out interviews with for the role.

“We hope to have the process finalised soon and would like to thank supporters and applicants alike for their patience during this recruitment process.”