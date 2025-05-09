Raith Rovers board members 'optimistic' Kirkcaldy club can reach Scottish top flight next season

The last time Stark's Park (pictured) hosted top flight football in Scotland was in season 1996-'97 (Pic by Finlay Thom/SNS Group)

A statement released on behalf of board members at Raith Rovers has emphasised their strong belief that the Kirkcaldy club can soon reach Scottish football’s top table.

The declaration comes in the wake of Rovers finishing fifth in this season’s William Hill Championship to miss the promotion play-offs by two points. That outcome was a disappointment to Rovers fans who had seen their pre-season title favourites reach the promotion play-off final the previous season after finishing runners-up to Dundee United in the second tier.

The statement read: "Finishing in fifth place was disappointing for everyone - which, in itself, shows how far the club has come in recent years.

“Looking back on the season just past, we share the disappointment of not being able to at least match the achievements of our first year and reach the promotion play-offs once again.

"It was not for lack of effort from everyone associated with the club.

"While we didn't achieve our goals on the pitch this season, we have continued to make progress off it – improving infrastructure, increasing revenue and building a clear strategy for the future.

“Despite the outcome, the end of the season form leaves us with a strong sense of optimism for what next season can bring.

"After relegation to the first division in 1996-97, we have yo-yoed between the second and third tiers of Scottish football, with only a few attempts at gaining promotion back to the Premiership – usually followed by a drop back down to mid or lower-table finishes the following season.

"How do we break the cycle? Last season (2023-’24) was one of those attempts at returning to the top flight, and the best we've had in 28 years, but we fell short.

"Once again, we experienced something all too familiar – we dropped back down the table and sadly missed out on another attempt at promotion for the second season running.

"But we're aware of it, and we want to change it. We believe Raith Rovers should be competing regularly and sustainably at the top level of Scottish football.”

Raith followers will be hoping for much less potentially disruptive upheaval than in the season just finished, which included original 2024-’25 manager Ian Murray being swiftly sacked and replaced by Neill Collins, who resigned after less than four months before December’s installation of Barry Robson.

It is widely known that rival championship clubs are benefitting from having greater financial clout than Raith, helping them in the transfer market whenmaking fresh player acquisitions.

The statement added: “More often than not, the team with the highest budget will be the most successful in a division. Over the last 28 seasons, we estimate that Raith Rovers has never had the highest budget in the second tier – and perhaps not even the second highest.

"Breaking the cycle and returning the club to the top league will require a larger playing budget, and that can only be achieved by maximising revenue opportunities off the pitch.”