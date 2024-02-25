Announcing discount prices at the gates, it said: “We all experienced the impact your support made in the sold out win over Dundee United. We need it again. The players needs your backing on Tuesday in what could be another memorable night under the lights at Stark’s Park. With 12 games left your support is needed now more than ever. Following a brilliant performance and win at Ayr, we as a board have decided to slash prices for Tuesday’s game.”The club has cut admission to just £10 for adults, over 65s and under 21s, and £5 for under-16s. Carers and under-12s get in free.