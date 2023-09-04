News you can trust since 1871
Raith Rovers: Boost as top scorer Aidan Connolly returns to Raith training having missed whole season so far through injury

In a major boost for Raith Rovers, striker Aidan Connolly – the club’s top scorer last season with 15 goals in all competitions – is back in training after missing the season so far due to an ankle injury.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Aidan Connolly initially picked up his ankle problem in a challenge with Rangers' Borna Barisic during this Scottish Cup quarter-final at Ibrox in March (Pic Rob Casey/SNS Group)Aidan Connolly initially picked up his ankle problem in a challenge with Rangers' Borna Barisic during this Scottish Cup quarter-final at Ibrox in March (Pic Rob Casey/SNS Group)
Aidan Connolly initially picked up his ankle problem in a challenge with Rangers' Borna Barisic during this Scottish Cup quarter-final at Ibrox in March (Pic Rob Casey/SNS Group)

Connolly, 28, who has been at Rovers since 2021 and provided a boost for Raith fans by signing a new two-year contract at Stark’s Park this summer, is now tipped to put pressure on the current incumbents of Raith’s attacking jerseys when he pushes to get his place back in the team over the next few weeks.

After watching his side beat Queen’s Park 3-2 at home on Saturday, Rovers boss Ian Murray told RaithTV: "Aidan did a wee bit with us Friday morning and was working hard on the pitch before the Queen’s Park game as well.

"So he’s looking really good and pain free which is amazing because it’s been longer than we thought.

"Aidan's been a huge part of this football club over the last two seasons and he’s going to be a huge part again this season and it puts more pressure on players that are starting games.”

Murray also gave a positive update on injured centre-back Dylan Corr, 18, who hasn’t played since the 3-2 League Cup Group F win at Annan Athletic on July 29.

The boss added: “Dylan Corr is progressing as well now. That was one that we just didn't see being this long.

"It’s taken us a while to get to the bottom of it but he’s now back, the swelling is coming down and the pain’s decreasing every single day so we’ll get him back hopefully in the next seven or 10 days at the absolute latest.”

