Raith Rovers gaffer Ian Murray reckons that new Hibernian manager David Gray faces "a massive rebuild job" at Easter Road after his promotion from being interim boss at Easter Road.

Murray - the one time bookmakers' favourite to land the manager's post at the Edinburgh club for whom he made made 271 playing appearances in two spells between 1999 and 2005 and 2008 and 2012 - told the Fife Free Press: "I think David was the obvious choice and probably deserves a crack at it.

"He's been there, he's worked under three or four different managers now and earned those stripes.

"Hibs obviously need a massive rebuild job, they really do.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray had been strongly tipped for the Hibernian job before it went to David Gray (Pic Rob Casey/SNS Group)

"It's not black and white and they don't have as much money as people think.

"So David's got a really hard job on his hands. I wish him all the best in doing that, getting them back into that top half of the table and doing well.

"Was I flattered to have been linked with the job? I don't go overboard on these things. Hibs will pick who they want to pick.

"I keep my head down and work for the club that I'm working for.

"I got a lot of texts and messages over the past couple of weeks about the Hibs stuff as you can imagine.