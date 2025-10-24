Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson addresses social media criticism and provides injury updates on Richard Chin and Lewis Vaughan

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson has experienced a wide range of emotions in the dugout this season (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Less than a third of the way through this term’s William Hill Championship campaign, Raith Rovers gaffer Barry Robson has already experienced an incredible rollercoaster of differing emotions as a result of his team’s Jekyll and Hyde form.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having undertaken an excellent 13-game unbeaten run from last season which only ended when they lost 3-2 at Partick Thistle on August 30, Robson’s men were then still as high as second in the table as recently as September 27 after recording a 3-0 home victory over Arbroath.

However, Rovers have since lost three consecutive league matches 2-0 – away to Ross County, at home to Ayr United and away to Dunfermline Athletic – pushing them all the way down to their current position of sixth on 14 points from 11 fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, in keeping with a modern trend which football managers are regularly being subjected to up and down the country, Robson has gone from receiving general praise from Raith supporters online to ‘getting it in the neck’ from a section of fans on social media who have been unhappy with recent form.

Richard Chin is expected to miss out through injury for up to ten weeks (Pic by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

When asked if he thinks that current gaffers are under too much pressure – cranked up by criticism received from the ‘keyboard warriors’ on social media, Robson told the Fife Free Press: “I just think it is what we sign up for, that's it.

"I don't know how social media runs because I don't listen to it and I don't read it. I find it madness where it could be, I don't know, the opposition of the team that could be writing in and people are reading it.

"I don't know, it's not part of the realm of my life. I've got plenty of other things I need to crack on with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since I've come in here there's been a lot of good work that's been done. We went 13 games unbeaten and I think we were second top of the league three weeks ago. So, listen, it is what it is.

Injured Raith star Lewis Vaughan has been tipped to return to training in two weeks (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

"Against Ross County, I thought we performed really well. We probably should have maybe come away and won the game.

"The last two games we probably deserved to lose, although we're a pretty heavy possession base, we're never creating the chances that we really wanted to create.

"So, that's what we're working on and we're trying to get better at. As I said, it's a boring old cliche, but it is a marathon, it's not a sprint. I mean, we're just into the second quarter, we're not even hitting winter yet. So, you're going to have ups and downs in the season, there's going to be lots of ups and downs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the reasons for Raith’s recent slide down the table, Robson added: “There's lots of reasons. You lose a wee bit of confidence as well sometimes. We lost a couple of players at the top end of the pitch and didn't take some chances in some games.

"So yeah, there's lots of reasons, but this is what happens in football. Nothing's ever smooth wherever I've been, when I've played, I've coached, I've managed.

"You always have times when your team is probably not at its best performance, its full function. That's where you need to just make sure that you win that first header, play that first pass better, make sure you concentrate on the little basic details and hopefully make sure that we try and win the game.”

What hasn’t helped Rovers’ cause recently has been the injuries sustained by utility man Richard Chin and forward Lewis Vaughan, who will again be missing when Raith take to the field in their next league fixture at home to Partick Thistle tomorrow (Saturday) at Stark’s Park in a 3pm kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robson said: “Chinny's going to be out a while, Vaughany we're still waiting on, he's going to see another specialist.

“Richard's not going to get an operation, but he'll be eight to ten weeks probably. It's his knee. I think it's one of the ligaments close to the cruciate was just overstretched, so it's not got a tear in it, he doesn't need an operation. So it's just strength and rehab.

"And Vaughany's hamstring, he’s getting some treatment just now from a specialist, and hopefully within the next week or two we could have him back training. So that's a hope for us at the minute.

"They're two important players for us, they are hard to replace, but it's up to the other guys to step up and score some goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We all need to chip in from the other areas of the pitch. We've still got some good players at the top end of the pitch here.

"We've got Smithy (Callum Smith) back, but I can't really go with Smithy right now.

"He's been out a year, so he's still finding his feet. And it wouldn't be fair to try and play him right now, as he's not ready. So, yeah, that's difficult.

"But no, listen, we find other ways, and we keep doing what we're doing and sticking to the things we want to do, and then goals will come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the challenge which second-placed Partick – whose 24-point tally from 11 matches puts them only below leaders St Johnstone on goal difference – will present his team, Robson added: “They've been really good. I went and watched them on Tuesday night (when Partick recorded a 2-1 home league win over Ayr United).

"There wasn't much in the game, but the goals change games a lot of the time.

"Partick scored a goal very early in the second half (to level at 1-1). Honestly, I was walking up the stairs to the pitch. It was like three seconds or whatever straight away. And then they obviously went on to win the game.

"They're doing well. Listen, we're a good side. We'll be at it tomorrow and looking forward to a proper good Championship game and hopefully we can create some chances and score some goals.”