Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson demands complete focus from his players for tomorrow's Fife derby

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson has stressed the importance of his players remaining fully focused on tomorrow’s Fife derby at Dunfermline Athletic in the William Hill Championship, rather than letting their minds wander to the glamour Scottish Cup fifth round trip to Celtic Park a week later.

Robson, 46, whose positive stamp on Rovers was evident as they impressed in a 3-0 league win at Hamilton Accies on Tuesday, has himself experienced numerous derbies during his playing days which included spells at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Dundee United, Celtic, Middlesbrough, Vancouver Whitecaps, Sheffield United and Aberdeen.

He said: “Every game brings excitement for me as a manager. It doesn't matter if it's a derby or whatever.

"I've been involved in bundles of derbies throughout my career, so it's no different. I just want to make sure the boys are prepped and they listen to what we're saying. And bring what they've done over the last three games.

Barry Robson takes charge of Raith Rovers in his first Fife derby tomorrow (Pic by Michael Gillen)

"It always comes up whenever there's a cup game on the horizon, especially one that you've got next week. We need to make sure that the boys focus on the game before it.

"I suppose when it's a derby, it's the game before it. It's not really an issue. For me, if you're worrying about a cup game the next week, and you're worrying about injuries, for me, if you don't play well, you won't be playing in the game next week.

"It's pretty basic for me. It's pretty simple for the players.

"If you need to perform well tomorrow, there's a fair chance you'll be sitting next to me next week.

"They know that, and I think it's pretty clear.

"I've played Tyneside derby, Middlesbrough-Sunderland. I scored a great goal there, by the way. That was great, Sunderland, full house.

"I've played in loads of derbies.

"Is there anything I take? No. Be calm in the madness.

"I think players can get carried away in it. But make sure you win your first contact, second balls. Be calm.

"You have more time than you think in a game. I loved playing in derbies when I played. I'm looking at just performing as well as we have been, trying to get a result at a really hard place.

“What I see is a good team and a hard place to go. The fans will all be there. I know it's going to be really difficult. I understand that.”

When asked if Raith will take great confidence from their fine display in winning at Accies in midweek, Robson said: “I think all our performances have been pretty good.

"The last three games have been good. People tend to forget in the Falkirk game we were good. We had more possession than them.

"We made a team totally change their philosophy. It was just mistakes that cost us.

"The other two games apart from that have probably been as good as we've been all season.

"It takes time to get your messages across to the boys. You don't want to overload them with too much right at the start.

"Obviously, everybody's different the way they want to work. The thing I'm pleased most about is the work ethic of the group.

"The culture of the group is really good. They all want to help each other. They're all in it together.

"None of us can get anywhere without each other. I see a lot of that in the group.

"They've been really together as a team and working for each other. Subs are coming on and making a difference.

"It's all important things you need at a football club. I see that in the group right now. That's the most important thing.”

Robson said that striking trio Lewis Vaughan, Jack Hamilton and Callum Smith remain out of the game this weekend, but he has been impressed by front man Jamie Gullan’s contribution since arriving on a short term deal after leaving Irish outfit Dundalk.

Gullan, 25, who is in his fifth spell at Raith, scored in the success at Accies.

And Robson, who said that fellow forward Finlay Pollock will be assessed tomorrow morning after going off against Accies with a groin tweak, added: “I thought Jamie did really well during the week. I think he did everything we expected him to do.

"He was strong, held it up, he was good. He probably needs to get a bit better with his pressing triggers that we give him.

"But he's just in the door, so we need to help him with that. But I thought he was a handful in the game. And every game that he plays, he needs to be that player.

"And that's how he plays, so I thought he was very good. We gave him a lot of work with analysis.

"We spoke to him about how things need to be as a striker or a wide player or a forward player here.

"They need to cover high numbers and high speed running. So we did all that with him, and he's listening, he takes it on board.

"He's a good kid and he wants to do well. He's not played before he came here for about three months.

"He's trying to keep himself ticking over, but obviously he's short of match fitness.”

When asked if Gullan could cope with playing three games in a week having previously not played for three months, Robson said: “He's young, eh? Back in the day, there was none of this return to play for me or any of us guys.

"We were straight back in and that was it. You go again, you play. He's a robust kid. He's looking strong at the minute.

"We'll get him sharper, we'll get him fitter, but I'm sure he'll be desperate to play as many games as he can.”

On Raith possibly making additions to their squad before the transfer window shuts at 11pm on Monday, the former Aberdeen boss said: “Well, if we could, yeah. With the budget at the minute, it's where it is.

"I've obviously got a lot of players in my budget who are still injured. It takes up a good part of it, so we're kind of waiting on them.

"If there's someone we could do, it would be great, but we'll have to see how that goes over the next couple of days.

"I don't expect any departures. I think a lot of the work will probably need to be done in the summer. We all knew that.

"Obviously, in the budget, we've got three players who are injured. They're players that I really like and players that I want to see.

"We've got to focus on getting them back fit. That's where we're at.”