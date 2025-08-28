Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson gives his thoughts on 'electric' Fife derby atmosphere

Raith fans have been praised by manager Barry Robson for their fine backing (Pic SNS)

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson reckons the atmosphere was so electric at last Friday night’s 2-0 home Fife derby win over Dunfermline Athletic that he thought there were far more fans inside Stark’s Park than the official attendance of 6,511.

“I thought it was more than that,” Robson told Raith TV. “I thought it was about seven or eight thousand.

"It was brilliant from the fans and you know they want to go and win the derby.

"I know that Dunfermline have got a really good side and all the signings they've been making and all the talk.

"I get that and they've got a really terrific manager but they can't take away our fans can they? You can't take them away and that's the most pleasing part for me.

"So listen, we need them there as much as we can. I think since I've been here I keep saying they've been terrific with me.

"Honestly they've been so good and they just need to keep backing us. Because we're trying to have that strong punch as a team and we need all of us going in the same direction to try and achieve anything.”

Raith’s tough run of fixtures early this season continues with a trip to Partick Thistle this Saturday, before another away league game against Greenock Morton the following weekend.

Robson said: “We have three out of five away from home to start with again so they are difficult games. But ones that we can recuperate for on that training pitch.

"We will work on our structure, how we want to play, keep going and try and be as consistent as we can.”