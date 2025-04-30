Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson gives his views on league reconstruction

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson would like to see an expansion of the number of teams in the Scottish Premiership (Pic by Michael Gillen)

With the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) this week stating that there is no real prospect of top flight clubs agreeing to any alteration in the number of teams in the Scottish Premiership, Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson has stressed his belief that the country’s top division should be expanded.

Robson told the Fife Free Press: “I think we'd be better with more teams. I think they would.

"I think we've got some bigger clubs down in the leagues that could enhance the Scottish game. So for me, I think the more clubs the better.

"I mean, you look at the crowds of Dunfermline or even the crowds that Raith Rovers get. They could be bigger than some of the other clubs out there.

"But it's also about, there has to be some sort of stipulation for young players as well. We need to try and get some more players in teams, young players.

"I don't think we're playing enough at the minute because at the end of the day, managers are under pressure.

"And a lot of managers are trying to fight for their jobs. And how do you get young players in when they're doing that? So that can be hard as well.”

The SPFL’s full statement on potential restructuring within Scotland’s top four leagues read as follows: “The SPFL’s Competitions Working Group met on April 29 to discuss the possibility of league restructuring.

"It was agreed that there was no reasonable prospect of achieving consensus around a new format for the William Hill Premiership.

"There was, however, broad agreement around potential changes to the William Hill Championship, League 1 and League 2.

"These will be worked up with a view to conducting a consultation with clubs and other stakeholders.”

The prospect of a change in team numbers to the existing Scottish Championship is likely to disappoint a number of fans who love the unpredictable nature of a 10-team league in which all the teams seem to be very evenly matched, unlike the top flight which a dominant Celtic – whose mammoth resources dwarf every other team other than Rangers – have been monopolising every season.

Ex-Celtic ace Robson added: “I think the championship is a good product.

"I still think some of the pitches have been difficult, but that's not the club's fault. It's just finance. But I think when you look at the teams, there's not much between them.

"There's still a gulf in some of the teams with finances. Some teams still pay more.

"But it's just the competitiveness of it. And tactically, you need to be bright as well There's some good managers.

"At this level, sometimes the games can become 50-50 if the pitches are not the best and the weather and all that can make things really close.”

Raith end their championship season at Queen’s Park tomorrow night, with a victory for Robson’s men – allied to Partick Thistle losing at Livingston – required for them to sneak into the Scottish Premiership play-offs.

If Raith do squeeze home, they would face a two-legged play-off quarter-final tie against Ayr United – with the winners going through to face the championship runners-up, who will be Livingston if leaders Falkirk win their final league game against Hamilton Accies.

Whoever comes through that will then face the team which finishes second bottom of the premiership over two legs for the right to play top flight football next term.

When asked if he thinks his team’s trip to Hampden Park represents a favourable end to the campaign, Robson said: “Yes, I think so. But people tend to forget how good players they've got.

"That is a heavily invested team there. That's a difficult game for anyone.

"So it’s full concentration. We need to be at it, we need to be bright and we need to put everything into the game.”