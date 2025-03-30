Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson lauds his team's 'staying power' in 3-0 win at Hamilton Accies

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson roars on his players during last Saturday's emphatic 3-0 success at Hamilton Accies (Pics by Simon Wootton/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson has spoken of his delight that his troops were able to excel for the full 90 minutes of Saturday’s 3-0 William Hill Championship victory at Hamilton Accies.

Unlike four days earlier in their last game at Greenock Morton when Raith led 2-0 early on but ultimately had to rely on an injury time Aidan Connolly equaliser to secure a 3-3 draw, Rovers cruised to success at their relegation-threatened hosts courtesy of Dylan Easton’s 43rd-minute shot, a 65th-minute Callum Fordyce header and Josh Mullin’s close range third with 15 minutes remaining at New Douglas Park.

Robson, whose team have moved above Morton in the table into fifth spot on 42 points from 31 matches, told Raith TV: “I’m really pleased. We started the game like we did against Morton, when we were outstanding for 30 minutes and two goals up.

"Today we were kind of similar but we actually carried it through and went right to the end.

Callum Fordyce celebrates putting Raith 2-0 up at Accies

"It was a similar performance but one where we kept a clean sheet, we kept it tight and we kept pushing on.

"And that’s what we should have done in the Morton game.

"What we showed you was starting the same, playing the exact same perfect sort of football and then following it up with really good counter pressing and keeping a clean sheet.

"That’s five games now we’re unbeaten. We’ve had four clean sheets, scored a few goals, won a couple of games.

Dylan Easton parties after netting crucial first goal

"So we need to just keep the pedal to the floor and keep going.

"If you see us as a team there’s that real identity to us where we press really high, we really transition at teams quickly and we looked dangerous today.

“When we get it right we look a real, real threat and I thought structurally the team looked good.

"And they found it really difficult against us today with the way we imposed our press and our physicality on them.”

Callum Fordyce heads Kirkcaldy men into a two-goal advantage

Raith, who continued to try to play fine, passing football despite the miserable freezing, wet and windy weather in South Lanarkshire, still look an outside bet to sneak into the Scottish Premiership play-offs as they trail fourth-placed Partick Thistle – 1-0 winners at Greenock Morton on Saturday – by six points with just five fixtures remaining this term.

Robson, whose team host Ayr United in the league in a 3pm kick-off this Saturday, added: “I’m not sure, since we’ve come in I think we’re maybe third or fourth in the league stats wise.

"So it shows you we’re heading in the right direction, with the goals we’re trying to score it shows you where we’re at, it shows you what we’re trying to do.

"So we just need to keep that up.

Josh Mullin made it 3-0 for the visitors

"The fans were great again there today, brilliant in applauding them staying to the end.

"We’ll need them and all I want to say to the fans is what a big game it is next weekend, Ayr at home.

"Let’s just get as many of them in as possible because we’d love to see you there.

"Let’s get you all in great voice like the last game against Dunfermline when we beat them.”

Hamilton: Lyness, Longridge, McGinty, McGowan (Barjonas 80), Tumilty, Telfer, Maguire (McKinstry 59, O'Hara (MacDonald 59), Robinson, Bradley (Todorov 80, Shaw.

Subs not used: Albinson, Henderson, Hendrie, Kilday.

Raith boss Barry Robson is booked by referee Dan McFarlane

Raith Rovers: Rae, Hanlon, Fordyce, Doherty, Stevenson, Matthews, Brown (Byrne 80), Mullin,

D. Easton (Connolly 81), Gullan (Vaughan 71), Pollock (Marsh 85).

Subs not used: Dick, Dąbrowski, Gibson, Montagu, Murray.

Referee: Dan McFarlane

Crowd: 1,007

