Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson on key to team's improvement since he took over

Having inherited a Raith Rovers team sitting sixth in the William Hill Championship table when he took over as manager midway through last season, Barry Robson has improved Rovers’ fortunes to such an extent that they sit second in the early stages of this campaign ahead of this weekend’s trip to Greenock Morton.

Explaining this improvement, Robson told the Fife Free Press: “I think we look structurally better as a team. I think how we work, just with the structure and the way I want to do things, just repetition and being consistent with it.

"A big thing that's overlooked in football is consistency. If you consistently eat the right food, run, train the right way, prepare yourself and sleep well.

"It's been a huge thing that we've had, but that's probably the most important thing. And that's in everything we do, gym work, training work, structural work, analysis, everything.”

When asked if having a strong core of players in their late 20s and 30s at Raith has helped instill consistency, Robson replied: "Yes, I think so. I think when I came here, they were under contract, these players.

"It's something we want to do is take the age down. If you look at all of our signings so far, Josh is 24, Jai is 24, Richard Chin is 22.

"So you can see where we're going with it. Paul McMullan is a bit older, but we thought we needed a bit more experience in the top line. There are players that can still run, they're still fit. I would never write people off at that age.

"I played my best football when I was 32. So it's a good age to have these players at as well.”