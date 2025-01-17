Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson on transfer plans and challenge of Falkirk Scottish Cup tie

Barry Robson puts Scott Brown through his paces at Raith Rovers training this week (Pics by Alan Dalziel)

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson has revealed that he is “looking at all options” in his attempts to strengthen the Kirkcaldy club’s playing squad during this January transfer window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Aberdeen gaffer, whose one game in charge of Raith since being appointed on December 29 was a 3-0 William Hill Championship loss at Ayr United on January 4, was speaking ahead of Raith’s Scottish Cup fourth round trip to Falkirk this Sunday which kicks off at noon.

Robson told Raith TV: “We’re looking at all options. Obviously our injury history hasn’t been good this season so when people say: ‘What are you specifically looking for?’ sometimes it’s a bit like: ‘I’m looking for this or this’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But if the injuries keep breaking down you need to cover that.

Callum Hannah back training with Raith this week after his Montrose loan was terminated

"So it’s a bit of a hard one. There’s some good players at this football club and I want to give everyone an opportunity. Everyone deserves an opportunity in life, wherever you are, whatever you’re doing.

"I don’t think there will be much change for the weekend. We’re just trying to get bodies back fit and hopefully we can.

"Then when you get them back you’ve got to get them back fit, that’s what people tend to forget. They need a run of games to get them back up to speed again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But listen, it’s all to come and it’s a game we’re looking forward to at the weekend.”

Raith goalie coach Robbie Thomson training at Stark's Park

On the challenge of travelling to Championship leaders Falkirk – who recently beat Raith 3-0 in the league at the Falkirk Stadium on December 7 – in the cup this Sunday, Robson added: “It’s a tough game for us, we all know that.

"John (McGlynn) has done a terrific job at Falkirk. You can see that’s a team that’s been working together for a few years now.

"And you can see he’s built the way he wanted to do it. And for me I’m just st the start of the journey, just in the door. We’re assessing and we’re seeing what players can do what.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it’s a game we want to do well in, we go and enjoy and hopefully we take a load of fans and get them singing, trying to get the team to perform well and get into the next round of the cup.

Raith technical director John Potter overseeing training

"We’ve still got some good players here so hopefully we can do that.”

Robson is hoping that midfielder Scott Brown and striker Jack Hamilton are able to make their returns from injury this weekend.

The boss added: “Hopefully they can make the game. We’ve still got to see if there is a reaction from training. We’ve got to be careful with them as well.

"They’re important players for the club and hopefully we can get them on the pitch at the weekend but we’ll have to wait and see.”