Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson praises his team despite 2-0 defeat in Highlands

Rovers more then held their own at the Global Energy Stadium but late right footed strikes by Miller Thomson and Ronan Hale, the latter of which came two minutes into injury time, condemned the Kirkcaldy outfit to their third league defeat of the campaign as County and their boss Tony Docherty earned their first win of 2025-2026. Raith gaffer Robson told Raith TV post match: “First and foremost, I thought the boys were excellent today. "And I know we've come away with a defeat, which is tough to take. "But the performance of the players to come up here, obviously we know the finances and it's all Premier League players. "We actually controlled the game. "We had the most possession. We had double penalty box entries. "I think we had three cleared off a line. Their goalie had an unbelievable save. So we did the right things. "And the only thing we didn't do was score and put it in the back of the net. "And that's the bit that we need to work on, and which we do work on. "But I was gutted for them because they came up here against probably the title favourites at the start of the season and totally controlled it.” When asked to assess the two goals which his side conceded, Robson added: “The goals we lost, the first one I would need to see back, but it looks like we've got three chances to clear it. "And I think they've come out on top of us, which is fine. "The last goal we lose is probably all my fault because I'm saying we need to go. We went to a 4-2-4. "I wanted to go and try and draw and win the game. So you get caught at the back doing that, and you see that happens quite a lot. "So the second goal is the one that they kill you because of what we are trying to do. "But Ross County know they got away with one. "They've maybe played well in games as well and lost. "It's hard for me because we don't deserve to be going away from here without anything.” On how close his team had come to scoring, Robson said: “Jack (Hamilton) has missed a header for about three or four yards which he normally puts in. "From Josh Gentles, the guy's had an unbelievable stop off the line. Ross Matthews puts one in. "The corner in the first half was a brilliant corner. That's one from the training ground. "The goalie's an unbelievable save. Things like that really frustrate me. "What I said to the players is, we bounce back, we go again. "But I can't be hard on them to come up here and be in total control of a football match against a team like this.” Raith, third in the table with 14 points from nine matches, continue their league campaign at home to Ayr United this Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.