Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson provides injury update on goalkeeper ahead of crunch Queen's Park clash

Barry Robson has the chance to lead Raith Rovers to a fourth-place finish (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson will again be missing suspended skipper Scott Brown for tomorrow night’s do or die William Hill Championship finale at Queen’s Park, which could see Rovers pip Partick Thistle for the final promotion play-off spot with a win.

And Robson has revealed that Polish goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski – who hasn’t played for Raith since January after being ousted by St Johnstone loanee Josh Rae – is currently out injured with a neck problem so Andy McNeil will again deputise for Rae.

While fifth-placed Raith end their season by travelling to a Queen’s Park side who haven’t won in 11 games, fourth-placed Thistle – who are two points ahead of Raith with a goal difference superior by four goals – travel to second-placed Livingston, who can still go up as champions if they get a better result than leaders Falkirk who host Hamilton.

Gaffer Robson told the Fife Free Press: “Kev’s got a neck problem. And Scott is out for a second game.

Kevin Dabrowski last played for Raith Rovers in the 3-1 defeat at Dunfermline Athletic on January 2 (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

"It (player unavailability) is a thing that I've had to contend with a lot since I've been here.

"I've not had any key players available altogether, I don't think, since I've been here. So we just have to march on and we just have to find a way of trying to win the game without them.

"We want to be aggressive, we want to be front foot, we want to try and win football matches. But, yeah, I wouldn't say we try and change it.

"Other people need to come in and they've got an opportunity to try and come in and perform and stay in the team.

"I think the camp has been very good and positive since I've been here. I think there's a good culture about the team and the club.

"That's what we need to do. It's a big thing that, because that's what breeds confidence in your team. If somebody's not having a good game, you're trying to help your teammates. So, we've got a good culture in there.”

When asked if Raith’s players could emulate what they did in the recent 3-1 win at Falkirk by storming to a last gasp win at Hampden Park tomorrow evening, Robson added: “Well, we've got to try, I think. The game goes for 90 plus minutes and it only takes a second to score a goal, as they say. We just have to concentrate and make sure.

"We've just got to be positive. Go and try and enjoy it, take as many fans as we can, give 100% in everything we do, staff included, fans included.

"You never know in life where that can take you. It's amazing how far it can.

"We have to win the game. That's all the players focus on. Don't forget, we're still playing against a good team, a good opponent. People forget about that as well and just expect, no, that doesn't happen. The game doesn't work like that.

"We've put ourselves in a brilliant position from where it was when we first came in here. It's been a big turnaround and we've given ourselves an opportunity. Let's try and grab it with both hands.

“Not many people would have said this chance would happen when I first came in (in December). Credit to the players, credit to the fans. Let's see what we can do tomorrow.”

When asked whether it could help his side’s chances against Queen’s Park if Hamilton Accies’ appeal against a 15-point deduction – the result of which is expected to be announced between 5pm and 7pm today – is booted out by the SPFL, Robson added: “I don't want any clubs to be getting docked points, especially for the managers and the players. It's probably nothing to do with them.

"It's not our focus for me. I suppose it does give Queen's Park a bit of thought into the process, but as I said, I expect a difficult game, whatever it is.

"I'm positive, yeah, I'm positive. I never want to be disrespectful to other teams. I always respect everyone and I just want us to be the best version of ourselves tomorrow.”