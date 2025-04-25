Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson reveals his team news for Greenock Morton home game tomorrow

Raith manager Barry Robson is without four key men for Greenock Morton match (Pic by Craig Brown/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers gaffer Barry Robson will still be without three injured players for Saturday’s penultimate 2024-’25 William Hill Championship game at home to Greenock Morton.

But Robson revealed today that striker Aiden Marsh – a goalscoring substitute in last weekend’s fantastic comeback 3-1 win at leaders Falkirk – could come into his thinking for featuring against Dougie Imrie’s side at Stark’s Park tomorrow.

Robson told the Fife Free Press: "Jack Hamilton's still out, Callum Smith's still out, Finlay Pollock's still out. That doesn't sound very good when you listen to that, does it?

"Imagine where we could be with all them. So that's where we're at at the moment.

Aiden Marsh in action for Raith Rovers at Falkirk last Saturday (Pic by Michael Gillen)

"I think Aiden started really brightly when he first came in.

"I think when Finlay was performing really well and so was Jamie Gullan and Dylan Easton, so he found it tough to get in at times.

"I think probably just over the last few weeks, they've learnt a lot about when you're struggling to get in the team.

"You've got to really make it count when you do. Sometimes as a young player, I think he's starting to really realise that now.

"He's starting to see it. He's starting to probably feel it. That's when you've got to come on the pitch and you've got to make a real statement.

“I thought he did that last week, so it's down to him to keep trying to do that.

"He's got some similar qualities to Finlay in that he seems to have a lot of pace as well.

"I wouldn't say he's in the same level as Finlay pace-wise, but for goalscoring-wise, he's a talented kid.

"As I said, he's young and he's learning. It's hard as well, the importance of the games that we've got at the minute, which has been difficult.

"He's a really good kid about the place. He works hard. He's done well for us.

"We would love it if he could score some more goals for us at the end of the season.”

When asked if he can understand Marsh’s broad Yorkshire accent, Robson added: “He's a bit of a character. He's a great kid.

"I've got a lot of time for him. It's been a frustrating time for him and I understand that.

"He's still a young player making his way in the game, but he's got to keep plugging away.

"He's got to keep working hard and bringing that bit of quality when he's got the opportunity.

"As difficult as it is, we've all been there as young players. When you get that opportunity, you need to take it. He did that last week.

"I think the whole squad is really important. Even more so now at this stage of the season.

"We're going to need all the energy we've got. We need everybody.

"I had a meeting with the players this morning about that. All the staff, everybody at the club, we've all got to keep pushing.”

Fifth-placed Raith are only below fourth-placed Partick Thistle by three goals – both sides have 49 points with two league games remaining – as the battle for the final Premiership play-off place intensifies.

When asked if he thinks it’s a benefit to his side’s play-off prospects that Thistle host Falkirk in the league tonight, before Raith play a Morton team they’ve not beaten yet this season, Robson added: “No, not at all. No benefit at all. Not for me.

"We've got to go out and take care of the game ourselves tomorrow, regardless of what happens tonight.

"Totally regardless, we need to go and take care of the game tomorrow. It makes no difference.

“I'm not interested in all that bogey stuff. They've found it hard against them. I've seen all that.

"Form goes out the window against such and such a team. I've seen it all.

"What frustrated me (in the 3-3 draw at Greenock Morton on March 25) was we played so well in the first half and were 2-0 up and we should have buried the game. We should have been out of sight and buried it.

"So what the players need to know is you know what you're doing, you know what you can do and that's what they need to try and do tomorrow.

"Against a team that are difficult, they're hard to beat. The manager will have them fired up, but we'll be fired up as well.

"We've got our home crowd. We just have to make sure that we do all the things that we've been asked of and they make the correct decisions at the right time and they run hard.

"We've got an opportunity to win the game.

"I think where we were when I came in to where we are now is a huge difference and that's credit to the players.

"But like I said, nobody's achieved anything here yet. So we've been on a run, we've done okay, but there's a lot more we need to do to try and get to where we want to get to.

"As I said, it's a difficult game for us as well tomorrow, it always is. So feet on the ground, get the head right and we'll go and we'll work hard.”