Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson reveals key to 5-1 home cup win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Barry Robson's Raith Rovers won two and lost two in their Premier Sports Cup Group F campaign (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson praised his team’s ruthlessness in front of goal as they ended a topsy-turvy Premier Sports Cup Group Cup Group F campaign with a thumping 5-1 home success over League One outfit Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday.

Raith ended up second in the table on six points – above Inverness and East Kilbride on goal difference but six points behind group winners St Johnstone – thanks to a Dylan Easton hat-trick; Jack Hamilton’s strike and a Remi Savage own goal. Caley’s lone goal was scored by David Wotherspoon.

We've looked really good since we've started back,” Robson – whose team were already eliminated from the tournament before seeing off Scott Kellacher’s Highlanders – told Raith TV post match. “Offensively, we've looked like we're going to cut teams open.

"I think the big thing that helped us today was scoring that goal and it settled us down a wee bit.

"I think when we looked at the St Johnstone game (a 3-1 loss last midweek), we went through and it was a stonewall penalty and a man should have been sent off. That never quite happened for us.

"The East Kilbride game (a 4-2 home defeat), we had three clear cut one-on-one chances when we went through and we didn't score them.

"Today, when we went through, we scored them and it settled us down a bit and then we just went into overdrive and it looked like we could have scored more goals.

"Another game on, another week's training helped as well. I thought the subs did really well.

"It's been a frustrating one because the performances have been good but we've just lacked cohesion at times in certain aspects of the game and we've probably not had the decisions with the referees that we would like.

"Listen, I'm not sitting here complaining about referees. I never will. It's not my thing.

"But over the last couple of weeks, I've seen things I've never seen before in football. So I'm getting my head round that.

"But no, we're pleased with that result today.”

Raith Rovers are now gearing up for their 2025-2026 William Hill Championship opener at home to Queen’s Park this Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.