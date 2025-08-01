Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson says Glasgow Rangers link up 'is not dead in the water'

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson has commented on proposed cooperation agreement being implemented with Glasgow Rangers (Pic Michael Gillen)

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson says any potential link up with Rangers in a cooperation agreement – with the Glasgow giants freely providing the Kirkcaldy side with young players during the season – ‘isn’t dead in the water’.

The Stark’s Park gaffer was responding several weeks after Raith board member John Potter had received the proposal during a phonecall with then Rangers technical director Nils Koppen, who has since stepped down and been replaced by Dan Purdy.

Despite Koppen – who reportedly chose Raith for the proposed link up due to the William Hill Championship outfit’s superb facilities and attractive style of play under Robson – having now left his Ibrox role, gaffer Robson said on Friday that the partnership could still go ahead.

“I wouldn't say it's dead in the water,” he told the Fife Free Press. “We spoke to a few clubs, and for me, I think that's something that we can use.

Now departed Rangers technical director Nils Koppen had discussed potential link up with Raith Rovers with Stark's Park board member John Potter (Pic by Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

"I'm not sure that any of the young players would come from Rangers.

"But I think you've got to remember that we're all trying to do things as clubs, all clubs, and we're trying to do the right things.

"I think everybody's looking into different types of cooperation loans. It's all different clubs, they're all speaking to each other.

"I'm sure we'll all know in the next six months to a year if it works. Nobody knows if it is going to work yet, so that'll be a good thing to see if it does.”

The cooperation agreement is a new initiative from the Scottish FA aimed at developing young players by allowing top-tier clubs to loan out eligible players (aged 16-21) to partner clubs with increased flexibility.

Robson was speaking prior to the start of his side’s Scottish Championship campaign at home to Queen’s Park tomorrow in a 3pm kick-off.

The game will see Raith come up against a Queen’s Park side with two very familiar faces in their ranks – Aidan Connolly and Euan Murray – who both joined the Spiders this summer after departing Stark’s Park.

When asked if the duo will have added motivation to do well, Robson said: “I'm not sure. But two really good guys.

"I had a lot of time for them, really nice people. I think they did well for this football club.

"I have got a lot of time for the two of them, and I hope they're doing well. But we're just going to focus on ourselves tomorrow.”

Robson said that, other than striker Lewis Vaughan who faces a late fitness check, everyone else in the squad is fit.

He added: “I think it's good to get a pre-season under our belt with the players.

"They know how it works, and they've hit the ground running. Time will tell, but I think they look fit, they look strong, their body fat's the best they've ever been, the shape of them, the mentality looks good.”