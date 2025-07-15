Raith Rovers: Boss Barry Robson says his team 'will never make excuses'

Barry Robson is setting Raith high standards (Pic Michael Gillen)

After watching his side win 5-1 in 25-degree heat on a glorious summer’s day at Elgin City last Saturday, Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson insisted he expects the Stark’s Parkers to thrive in all weathers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told Raith TV after the Premier Sports Cup Group F opener: “We’re not an excuse team. Excuses are not going to get you anywhere in this game.

"As a team, if we play in the snow, if we play in the rain, we need to be able to cope with that and we can’t use that as an excuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was difficult conditions but I thought they dealt with it and if we play in difficult conditions again we should be able to handle it, like we showed there.

"It’s not about confidence. Sometimes it’s just about rhythm.

"We want to try and keep the standards the same every time we play.”

On Jai Rowe’s headed goal which put Raith 2-0 up, Robson said of the former Boston United man: “It was a terrific header and he’s got that in him, we knew that when we were scouting him and watching the videos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were a bit wasteful as well in front of goal I thought.”

On Raith bringing a fine travelling support of 456 fans to Borough Briggs, Robson added: “Was it as much as that? They’re brilliant, they go everywhere eh?

"Listen, just tell them to keep coming, we love having them here.

"We’ll have some difficult games along the way, that will happen. But if we can play with that energy, purpose and speed – that is what I’m looking for – and if we can carry a bit of luck as well, let’s hope we can do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group leaders Raith continue their Group F campaign at home to East Kilbride tonight (Tuesday) in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Robson’s team also have sectional games at St Johnstone next Tuesday, July 22 and at home to Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday, July 26.