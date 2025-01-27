Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson: We didn't deal with direct Falkirk style

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson says Falkirk's approach hurt the hosts

Raith Rovers gaffer Barry Robson says his players didn’t cope well enough with the uncharacteristically direct tactics employed by Falkirk in the Bairns’ 2-0 William Hill Championship win over his side at Stark’s Park last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals in each half by Liam Henderson and Ross MacIver saw the table topping Bairns – lauded all season for the high quality of their passing football - gain revenge for Raith’s 2-1 win at the Falkirk Stadium on Scottish Cup fourth round duty seven days earlier.

"We probably should have been a bit better with the ball ourselves,” Robson said. “But they just totally banged it direct, route one, straight to the strikers. And as soon as that happened we knew we had to deal with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We knew that MacIver was going to be a problem because they started to go long last week.

Ex-Raith boss John McGlynn makes a winning return to Kirkcaldy

"We had told the players about it. We just didn’t win our first contacts well enough.

"And you’ve got to win the first contacts, pick up the second balls when a team’s that direct against you.

"We never got that right for the first ten, 15 minutes, and that’s something we need to get better at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We should be better with that side of the game. And then we can go and score some goals.

Falkirk’s Liam Henderson scores past Kevin Dabrowski to make it 1-0 during last Saturday’s 2-0 league win at Raith Rovers (Pics by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

"It was a difficult game. We always knew it was going to be a close game and it’s come down to mistakes, not quality, from either side really.

"There wasn’t a lot between the two sides so I was pleased with that after beating them last week.

"I actually thought at times we could have scored a goal and gone on to win.

"So that was probably the frustrating part for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross McIver celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 for Falkirk

“I think there was nothing in the game at all to be honest.”

Robson, speaking to Raith TV, felt his side should have defended better at both Falkirk goals.

He said: "I think the only thing in the game was a setplay that we should have defended better at.

"And there was a communiction problem in the second half when we were actually pushing on top of them and probably had the most possession in the game and we were probably pretty much in control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Gullan starts his fifth spell as a Raith Rovers player

"I think Falkirk probably the first 15/20 minutes came after us after we beat them last week and we just need to stand up to that. But we just lost that setplay.

"And then we feel like we’re chasing the game a wee bit.

"After half-time when we come out I think we look a lot better team, we’re in control.

"And I was actually thinking at this point, I said to my staff: ‘We’re going to get a goal here. If we get a goal we’ll go on and win this’.

"And that’s what we felt like. And then we made the mistake at the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We just need to communicate better. I’ve said that to the players.

Falkirk fans’ banner for assistant boss Paul Smith, who is recovering from heart attack

"You can’t coach that. It’s just that players need to communicate with each other.”

The game saw striker Jamie Gullan – newly signed for his fifth spell at Raith – come on as a substitute for Aiden Marsh after 62 minutes.

But fellow new signing George Gitau – on loan from Middlesbrough – was an unused substitute.