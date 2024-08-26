Potter refused to blame injuries for loss (Pic Mark Scates/SNS)

Raith Rovers’ interm co-boss John Potter has insisted that being without key men Lewis Vaughan, Sam Stanton and Kieran Freeman was no excuse for the side’s 2-0 Scottish Championship defeat at leaders Ayr United last Saturday.

Speaking after a defeat which left Raith seventh with three points from three games, Potter told Raith TV: "Lewis has been great, he’s trained for the last couple of weeks.

“But with the very last kick of the ball on Friday in training he just felt a little tweak on his thigh.

"He did a fitness test on Saturday morning and it just wasn’t right, we couldn’t gamble on that.

"Sam’s the exact same. He didn’t train on Friday because late on Thursday he hurt his groin a little bit.

"We did a fitness test on Saturday morning and he was OK, wasn’t great.

"We thought we’d name him on the bench, warm-up and see how he did.

"But as soon as he started warming up and doing his work, he wasn’t fit to go on.

"And Kieran’s got a little problem with the soul of his foot that’s just take a little longer to heal than we would like.

"Little niggles are not helping us but it’s no excuse.

"The players that we had out there on the pitch can be better than what we’re showing at the moment."

On the impact of new signing Lewis Jamieson, a 22-year-old forward, who has joined Rovers on loan from St Mirren for the rest of the season, after coming on as a 62nd-minute substitute at Ayr, Potter added: "He was tidy. I think he can be a good player for us.

"If we get him in the right areas he'll score goals and create chances.

"He has not played a huge amount so we can build up his fitness.

"I thought he had little good touches, but it was difficult to get him in and around the box. I think if we can do that I think he'll score goals for us."

Potter insisted he wasn't concerned that last weekend's defeat has put pre-season title favourites Raith nine points behind Ayr, albeit with a game in hand.

He said: "I think we've got a squad and team good enough to win the league, that's why we're here.

"Ayr have had a good start to the season, as have other clubs.

"But obviously we've been a little bit indifferent in how we've been. We can play much better and I think once we do we'll start picking up more points and winning more games.

"I truly believe in the squad we've got. Once we get a few guys back from injury and get a few more bodies in the door transfer wise then I think we've got a really strong squad for the league.

"There’s no panic. We make decisions at football clubs that we think are the best decisions for the club.

"It’s been a tough start to the season, we all understand that.

"But what we’ve got in terms of the squad and the players, we’ve got a good team that I think will be at the top end of the league.

"I’m sure the fans will stick with us, they’ll support us like they always do.

"Hopefully we can start winning some games of football quite soon.”