Raith Rovers boss happy at midway point of the season

Aidan Connolly celebrates scoring against Hamilton in the first league game of the season (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Having played 18 matches and met their Championship opponents twice each, the Stark’s Park side sit in third place in table, just one point behind leaders Arbroath and second-placed Inverness, who are separated by goal difference.

McGlynn said: “We’d have bitten your hand off to be one point off the top at Christmas.”

"With the greatest respect to them, nobody thought it would be Arbroath sitting at the top but they’ve been excellent.

"We’re happy to be just a point behind the leaders. We’re very much in the race.

“There’s not a lot between all the teams. There’s a split between the top and bottom five but there are no easy games in this league. Absolutely not.

"It’s very tight and there’s not a lot in it in every game. There are a lot of draws and everyone is cutting each other’s throats.

"We just have to look after ourselves and hope that’s enough. We’ve played some great football and we’ve been entertaining for the fans.

"We had a really good League Cup run, we’re still in the Scottish Cup, we’re in the semi-final of the Challenge Cup – there’s a hell of a lot to play for in the second half of the season.