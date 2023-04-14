Ian Murray is trying to address a slide which has seen Raith lose their last three league games (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

But the Stark’s Park boss has revealed a target he has set his side for the remaining fixtures this campaign, starting with the home match against Arbroath tomorrow (Saturday), kick-off 3pm.

"The play-offs are now very, very difficult for us,” Murray told the Fife Free Press. “No question about that.

"But we want to win as many games as we possibly can.

"We have personal and professional pride. And the character of the players is that Raith Rovers won 12 league games last season (under previous boss John McGlynn).

"We’re sitting on 11 this season – can we go and equal the 12? And then can we surpass it?

"We’ll do everything that we possibly can to do so.”

Rovers’ 3-1 league defeat at Dundee on Tuesday night illustrated the side’s current injury problems, with just four named substitutes and midfielders Scott McGill and Scott Brown starting the match at right back and centre half respectively.

But Murray revealed there could be more positive news on the injury front.

“I’m really hopeful that we might get two, three, maybe four players back,” he said.

"What ones we’re not sure yet because there’s a few of them are touch and go.

"We need to get some defenders back because that’s the biggest problem.

"At Dundee I only had two defenders in the back four as I had to move two midfielders there. The knock on effect is huge.

"We will try and get a couple of defenders back – maybe Ross Millen and Liam Dick – which we are quite confident on.

"Tom Lang is a possibility, we’re not so confident on him.

