Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray assesses challenge of potentially taking on quality opponents like Ross County's Yan Dhanda if Raith reach play-off final

Although he admits facing a top flight side in the Scottish Premiership play-off final would be tough, Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray has cited the 5-4 win on penalties at Kilmarnock in the League Cup, plus 2-1 losses at Hibernian (League Cup) and Livingston (Scottish Cup) – as proof his side can hold their own against so called better teams.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 26th Apr 2024, 11:59 BST
Quality players like Ross County's Yan Dhanda (pictured) could potentially face Raith Rovers in this season's Scottish Premiership play-off final (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)Quality players like Ross County's Yan Dhanda (pictured) could potentially face Raith Rovers in this season's Scottish Premiership play-off final (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)
Quality players like Ross County's Yan Dhanda (pictured) could potentially face Raith Rovers in this season's Scottish Premiership play-off final (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Murray told the Fife Free Press: "We played Hibs this season and we felt as though we should have won and it was the same against Livingston and Kilmarnock.

"You look at the Premier League table at the moment and it looks like Ross County and St Johnstone are fighting it out to avoid finishing second bottom (which will result in that team playing either Raith, Partick Thistle or Airdrieonians in a two-legged play-off final with the winners in the 2024-25 Scottish Premiership and the losers confined to a season in the Championship).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But if teams like Hibs, Aberdeen and Motherwell lose a couple of games then they're looking over their shoulder. It's so tight and tough.

"Ross County recently beating Rangers shows you that they have good players and are tough opponents.

"I wasn't stunned by that result because I know how hard it is to win games.

"I look at the players Ross County have got, Yan Dhanda in midfield who Hearts have signed on a pre-contract, he's a fantastic player.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Simon Murray has performed well in the Championship, League One and he's now doing it in the Premier League as well.

"Ross Laidlaw is a very good goalkeeper too.

"So these teams have all got someone. They've all got two or three at a high level.”

Related topics:Ian MurrayRoss CountyScottish PremiershipKilmarnockPremier LeagueLivingston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.