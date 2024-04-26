Quality players like Ross County's Yan Dhanda (pictured) could potentially face Raith Rovers in this season's Scottish Premiership play-off final (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Murray told the Fife Free Press: "We played Hibs this season and we felt as though we should have won and it was the same against Livingston and Kilmarnock.

"You look at the Premier League table at the moment and it looks like Ross County and St Johnstone are fighting it out to avoid finishing second bottom (which will result in that team playing either Raith, Partick Thistle or Airdrieonians in a two-legged play-off final with the winners in the 2024-25 Scottish Premiership and the losers confined to a season in the Championship).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But if teams like Hibs, Aberdeen and Motherwell lose a couple of games then they're looking over their shoulder. It's so tight and tough.

"Ross County recently beating Rangers shows you that they have good players and are tough opponents.

"I wasn't stunned by that result because I know how hard it is to win games.

"I look at the players Ross County have got, Yan Dhanda in midfield who Hearts have signed on a pre-contract, he's a fantastic player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Simon Murray has performed well in the Championship, League One and he's now doing it in the Premier League as well.

"Ross Laidlaw is a very good goalkeeper too.