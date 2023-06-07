Raith Rovers: Boss Ian Murray brings Airdrie striker Callum Smith to Stark's

New signing Callum Smith is paraded at Stark's Park (Pic by Tony Fimister)

Murray, who previously managed Smith at former club Airdrieonians, was speaking following the capture of a player who netted 13 times in 45 appearances in all competitions for The Diamonds in season 2022-23.

With 200 senior games played in his career (146 of them starts) and 46 goals scored, Smith is seen as someone who will add pace and directness to the Rovers attack as they bid to get into the promotion shake-up in the Championship next season.

"I'm really happy Callum has decided to sign for Raith Rovers,” boss Murray told Raith TV.

Callum Smith (2nd left) celebrates after netting for Airdrie in Championship play-off win over Falkirk (Pic by Michael Gillen)

"He's a player I know well, and I've watched him improve every season. I look forward to working with him again at Raith Rovers.”

A native of Cowdenbeath, Smith started his football journey with The Blue Brazil as a teenager before switching to Dunfermline Athletic’s under-15s.

He then moved on to FEFA (Fife Elite Football Academy) before returning to the Pars to sign for the Development Squad on a professional contract.

During his time at East End Park, Callum made 25 appearances, scored four goals and was loaned out to Alloa, Arbroath and Airdrie to further his development as a player before signing for Hamilton on a free transfer in July 2020.