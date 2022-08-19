Raith Rovers: Boss Ian Murray calls for weekend win over Hamilton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That 2-1 success against Greenock Morton has only lifted the Kirkcaldy side up one league place, to second bottom spot, one point ahead of Arbroath, but so tight is the league that, looking in the other direction, they’re now only three points off pole position, currently occupied by Dundee.

“It was a good result,” he said.

“The players worked very hard and deserved to win the game, so it was nice to get our first three points of the season and hopefully we can now kick on a wee bit and pick up a few more wins.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray watching his side host Dundee earlier this month (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

“Again it was a tight game. Games are tight in this league.

“It was 2-1, but if we’d got the next goal at 2-0 up, it would have been 3-0, but then they scored and they had a couple of wee half-chances to make it 2-2.

“That’s the championship for you. It’s such a tight league. Any win is just so valuable.

“It’s unusual after three games for no team to have maximum points, and there are still a couple of teams looking for their first win, one being Arbroath, and they finished second last season and nearly won the league.

“If you look around, there’s results all over the place.

“It’s very, very tight at the moment, so if you can put a run of three or four games together, it would put you in a great position.”

The only other second-tier team still awaiting their first win of the campaign are Raith’s next opponents, Hamilton Academical, also on three points after drawing all three of their fixtures so far.

That’s a decent return for the start to the season the South Lanarkshire side have had to weather, reckons Murray, so he’s warning his players that they’ll need to be at the top of their game to come away from New Douglas Park with anything this weekend.

“It’ll be a tough game,” said the 41-year-old ahead of Saturday’s match, kicking off at 3pm, against new head coach John Rankin’s side.

“They’ve done really well. They’re undefeated and they’ve got three points after going away to Ayr United and going away to Partick Thistle. If they’re getting points there, that’s fantastic for them, so we’ve got to be on our guard.