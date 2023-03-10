Ian Murray celebrates after Raith beat Motherwell 3-1 at home in the previous round of the Scottish Cup on February 11 (Pic Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Murray, 41, who made 52 playing appearances for Rangers between 2005 and 2007, makes a dugout return to Govan with the side sitting seventh in the Championship and massive underdogs to defeat a Gers outfit sitting second in the Premiership and who reached last season’s Europa League final as well as winning the Scottish Cup.

"It is really exciting for me," Murray told the Fife Free Press.

"I think when these occasions come around, especially in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup, it's maybe different.

"It's a proud moment that we've got there.

"We deserve to be there after we beat Motherwell, Linlithgow and Auchinleck.

"And the boys will enjoy it. We're hoping it's a full house with as many fans in as we can.

"We're playing against a manager who's trying to revamp his team, we're playing against a Champions League team and the current Scottish Cup holders.

"So the occasion itself is built up to be fantastic for us.