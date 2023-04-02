Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray credits teamwork for win versus top dogs Queen’s Park

Dylan Easton in action for Raith Rovers during their 2-0 win at home to Queen's Park on Saturday (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Queen’s Park arrived in Kirkcaldy four points clear of Dundee at the top of the table but a 2-0 victory for their hosts combined with a 7-0 win for the second-placed side against Accies has cut their lead to a single point, as well as keeping the Fifers’ hopes of a Scottish Premiership play-off place alive.

A Tom Lang header half an hour in and a Lewis Vaughan shot from a tight angle just past the hour mark earned all three points for Murray’s men, helped by a 38th-minute double save by Raith Goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald after the Spiders were awarded a penalty by referee Grant Irvine for a foul by Ryan Nolan on opposition midfielder Jack Thomson.

“It was a brilliant three points,” Murray told Raith TV afterwards.

Tom Lang scoring Raith Rovers' first goal against Queen's Park on Saturday (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“This league’s so hard that any three points is very welcome and you have to work very hard for them. I felt we deserved them. I thought we were excellent.

“We’ve played better football than that, there’s no question about it, but our team spirit, commitment, work-rate for each other and intensity were just through the roof.

“It was a huge, huge team effort. There were a couple of good individual performances but overall it was a really good team effort.”

Praising MacDonald for his spot-kick heroics, the gaffer said: “You’re always hopeful your goalkeeper will help you, but the odds are against them.

Raith Rovers players celebrating Tom Lang's goal versus Queen's Park at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“We knew it could go to 1-1 just before half-time and the game would completely change, but it was a fantastic save and probably the one after it was a better save than the acual penalty itself.

“Defenders were getting round the ball to try to block it as well, so that was brilliant. That’s what teamwork’s all about. One player gives away a penalty for a bit of a rash challenge, and I felt it was a penalty, and then your goalkeeper helps him, and that’s what we ask for – if your team-mate’s struggling, pull them up, help them, because one day it’ll be you.

“Jamie’s a fantastic goalkeeper with a fantastic temperament.”

Raith were also helped in seeing out the game by a 79th-minute red card for Spiders defender Charlie Fox for an off-the-ball foul on Sam Stanton.

Raith Rovers' Scott McGill and Queen's Park's Malachi Boateng vying for the ball on Saturday (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“It was a shocking decision by the player,” said Murray. “I’m sure Charlie is not that type of guy in the main. He’s had a moment of madness and he rightfully got a red card.”

Yesterday’s win leaves Raith seventh in the table, on 41 points from 29 games.

Raith Rovers: Jamie MacDonald, Liam Dick, Ross Millen, Ryan Nolan, Aidan Connolly, Lewis Vaughan (William Akio 82), Tom Lang, Sam Stanton (Connor McBride 87), Scott Brown, Dylan Easton (Ethan Ross 87), Scott McGill (Brad Spencer 65). Subs not used: Robbie Thomson, Kieran Ngwenya, Greig Young, Adam Masson, Esmael Goncalves.