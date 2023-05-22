Aidan Connolly is staying at Raith Rovers after agreeing a new two-year contract (Pic Tony Fimister)

Connolly, 27, who netted 15 times in 46 appearances in league and cup for Murray’s men this term, was due to go out of contract on May 31 and news of his re-signing will surely be warmly welcomed by Rovers supporters.

Gaffer Murray told www.raithrovers.net: "I'm really happy Aidan has agreed to re-sign for The Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was our top goalscorer in the last two seasons and will be an important member of our squad for the coming season.

"He adds work-rate, goals and quality to our team."

Connolly’s two-year extension ties him to Raith until June 2025, with the option of an additional year based on appearances in the final year of that contract.

His retention follows swiftly on from Raith captain Scott Brown committing himself to the club until June 2025, versatile defender Liam Dick continuing his time at Stark’s Park and Hearts loanee Scott McGill now signing permanently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad