Raith Rovers: Boss Ian Murray delighted as top scorer Aidan Connolly signs new deal to stay at Kirkcaldy
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray has hailed “the work-rate, goals and quality” of key attacker Aidan Connolly after this season’s top Rovers scorer signed a new two-year contract at Kirkcaldy.
Connolly, 27, who netted 15 times in 46 appearances in league and cup for Murray’s men this term, was due to go out of contract on May 31 and news of his re-signing will surely be warmly welcomed by Rovers supporters.
Gaffer Murray told www.raithrovers.net: "I'm really happy Aidan has agreed to re-sign for The Rovers.
"He was our top goalscorer in the last two seasons and will be an important member of our squad for the coming season.
"He adds work-rate, goals and quality to our team."
Connolly’s two-year extension ties him to Raith until June 2025, with the option of an additional year based on appearances in the final year of that contract.
His retention follows swiftly on from Raith captain Scott Brown committing himself to the club until June 2025, versatile defender Liam Dick continuing his time at Stark’s Park and Hearts loanee Scott McGill now signing permanently.
Connolly, noted for driving Rovers forward from the right flank, has formed a strong partnership with fullback Ross Millen in their first season together at Rovers down the right side of the pitch.