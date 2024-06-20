Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray will lead his team into Premier Sports Cup action next month (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reckons drawing Premiership play-off conquerors Ross County, newly promoted Championship rivals Hamilton Accies, plus League 2 outfits Stirling Albion and Stranraer, makes his side’s Premier Sports Cup group the toughest of the lot.

Murray, 43, whose side begin their Group H campaign at Stirling on Saturday, July 13, host Stranraer on Tuesday, July 16 before a Dingwall return on Saturday, July 20 is followed by a home game against Hamilton a week later.

The gaffer told the Fife Free Press: "With the geography it's not ideal for us drawing Ross County in the League Cup, but the actual group's OK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I do believe it's the hardest group though in the draw, when you look at a few of the others. But I think the fixtures have been quite kind to us as well, on the flip side, so we look forward to it, we'll go up to Dingwall and we'll try and win.

"Nine points normally gets you through in the competition but we know it's going to be difficult. We've seen it over the years, we've seen so many slip ups. But we'll go up to Dingwall, enjoy it.

"The game doesn't have the same magnitude as in the play-offs but if we win, fantastic. We just want to progress again. A lot of money is at stake. We did really well to get through in last season's competition because I felt we had the hardest group again and this is no easier."

Ex-Raith boss John McGlynn this week tipped last season’s Championship runners-up Raith as title favourites and Murray is aiming high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think our target next season has to be to win the league,” he added. "The only improvement we can go is one more up and that's first but we know it's going to be tough.

"You look at Partick Thistle and Ayr United, they've got a lot of money kicking around, you've got Livingston who have got a very, very experienced manager who knows the market so well and has signed quite a few players and will add a few more.

"Hamilton will be looking to come up and do well, Morton will want to progress. So we're all in the same boat. We all want to be better than last season and our only way up is to be first.