Ex-Scotland international Murray, 42, had particular interest in Saturday’s comeback victory – Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean netting late on after Norway’s penalty scorer Erling Haaland had been substituted – as he was assistant boss of Norwegian outfit Asker between January 2017 and October 2018.

“I have a soft spot for Norway,” Murray said. "Overall it was a fantastic result for Scotland, unbelievable.

“I was surprised that Haaland went off. I think that gave Scotland a wee lift.

Scotland's Kenny McLean celebrates with John McGinn after scoring winner in Norway (Pic Fredrik Varfjell/Getty Images)

“If Norway had won the ball from a corner kick and then sent the ball up the park, Haaland would have run the channels, but hindsight’s a wonderful thing. We’ve all made mistakes and taken off the wrong player at times and it’s not gone for you.”

Murray says he now expects Scotland to qualify for next year’s finals in Germany, an outcome made even more likely by the midweek success over Georgia, which saw strikes by Callum McGregor and Scott McTominay seal the spoils on a rain-sodden night in which the players started but soon left the Hampden Park pitch for 90 minutes while ground staff got the saturated surface playable again.

He added: “Even if we had lost to Norway, I still think Scotland would have qualified.

“Getting the three points against Georgia is a huge boost. It’s an incredible start.

Scott McTominay of Scotland battles for possession with Luka Gagnidze of Georgia (Pic by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“We’re all watching Scotland games now and we’re all getting excited and ahead of ourselves for next summer.

“I love Germany. I think to have a competition like that so close in Europe will see thousands of Scottish people over there, probably myself included and my kids.

“Germany is a proper football country. They have wonderful stadiums, wonderful hospitality, nice people and it’s not too far for us to travel.

