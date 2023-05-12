Kelty Hearts midfielder Jamie Barjonas (right) has been linked with potential switch to Raith Rovers this summer (Pic Michael Gillen)

With 14 players - including loan signings - going out of contract at Raith on May 31, the former Airdrieonians boss faces a busy summer of chopping and changing his squad.

Murray told the Fife Free Press: "I think this week for signings would be a bit early. We've still got a few boys that we're watching because they're in the play-offs.

"We're still looking at other ones that we like but it's a bit more complex because the premier league's still going on, effectively our league's still going on.

"It's a really, really difficult time because we'd all like to wave the magic wand, get the boys in, get them settled and all go away on holiday but that's not going to be the case unfortunately.”

Meanwhile, Murray revealed that – despite the arrival of a new consortium running Raith Rovers after acquiring a majority stake in the club – he will continue to have the final say on what new players are signed.

"I can only say what they've said to me that we will all discuss potential new signings but the final decision comes down to the manager,” Murray said. “ It's as simple as that.

"They will help me and throw ideas at me and stuff like that, as they want to make sure I'm comfortable with what they're doing.

"And there will be mistakes along the way from everybody as well on that front, there always is.