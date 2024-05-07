Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray faces a sweat to see if Dylan Corr will be fit for the play-offs (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

Centre-back Corr, 19, who joined Raith on a one-year deal last summer, has had limited opportunities this season, although he played in each of the club’s last three league games.

"It was really disappointing for Dylan,” Murray told Raith TV after beating the Red Lichties. “He was doing fine, part of a back four and goalkeeper that were going towards another clean sheet.

"He’s done really well in the last three games. As a young player coming in he’s had to wait his time as well.

Dylan Corr in action for Raith Rovers (Library pic by Fife Photo Agency)

"It wasn’t a bad tackle, it was just unfortunate. He dislocated his shoulder, it came out, it went back in, came back out and it went back in. So we’ll have to wait on it.

"Anybody that knows about or has had a dislocation, when it comes out it’s painful. It goes free like a tonne of bricks from head to toe. So we’ll have to wait, but Dylan could be fine.

"It’s a waiting game for us. That’s the good thing about finishing second, it gives us time to rest and recover because it’s been a long, long season for us.

