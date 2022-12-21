Raith Rovers: Boss Ian Murray 'feels no extra pressure' despite club owner's appeal for financial aid to avoid reduction in football operations

Ian Murray (right) is pictured with his Raith Rovers assistant manager Colin Cameron (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

Rovers owner John Sim would reportedly listen to offers for the Stark’s Park outfit – rated at around £3 million - with interest in buying the club expressed from overseas but no concrete offer as yet.

"The club’s obviously come out and made a statement,” Murray told the Fife Free Press.

"My job’s to win football games, it’s as simple as that. I’m not the guy who counts the pounds.

“It doesn’t really put more pressure on me. I think there’s always pressure on managers regardless of where we are in the league.

"If you’re top of the league the pressure’s on you to stay there. If you’re bottom of the league the pressure’s on you to win points to stay in the league.

"I think the summer market for all teams was a wee bit strained because I could see a huge difference in the market compared to previous ones.

"I saw players that perhaps moved to clubs in the premier league that may not have been on their list were it not due to the finances. So I think we’re all feeling the pinch.”

Raith – sixth in the Scottish Championship table – face a vital home league game against fourth-placed Greenock Morton, six points clear of them with a game in hand, this Friday with kick-off at 7.45pm.

It’s one league win apiece between the sides so far this season, with Raith also beating Dougie Imrie’s men 4-2 in an SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw at Stark’s Park on December 10.

"I think it’s a huge game,” Murray said. “It’s the last one before the turn of the year. It’s an opportunity at home to close the gap on the team above us.

"Morton have done really well this season. We have had extremely tight games against them so we expect another tight, hard game.

"We know we’re capable of winning the game. It’s bunching up again in that top half and we want to try and stay within touching distance of everyone.

"It’s important if you take points off those round about you.”