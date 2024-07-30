Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray 'full of confidence' ahead of Airdrie trip but outlines his desire to strengthen squad
Murray, speaking in the wake of Raith ending their league cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Hamilton Accies before winning 5-3 on penalties, told Raith TV: “We have to recognise that we’re disappointed not to get through the group, a tough group.
"We have to take that one on the chin and look at our performances in the games.
"The majority of them were OK, not brilliant.
“Our main target is the league. We know Airdrie have had a really good league cup campaign, they’re a good side, we’ve had problems against them in the past as everyone knows.
"But we go there full of confidence, ready to go and try and get the three points.
"I’m pretty confident in my strongest 11 as of right now. That can change obviously over games, over days and over weeks.
"But players are going to have dips in form, they’re going to have bad games, they’re going to have good games, that’s why we have built a squad.
"We probably need to add a couple more, we know that. But the market’s really slow at the moment, there’s not a lot going about.
"If the right player becomes available we’ll try to add, be that in any position, that makes us better.”
