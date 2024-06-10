Raith Rovers: Boss Ian Murray has high hopes for new teenage signing Kai Montagu
Midfielder Montagu, 17, who has been snapped up on a two-year deal after leaving Scottish Lowland Football League champions East Kilbride, scored once and had an assist in four league games last term.
He then came on as a 56th-minute substitute in the League Two play-off final second leg, which Mick Kennedy’s team lost 3-1 after extra-time to Stranraer at Stair Park last month to go down 5-3 on aggregate.
Murray said: "Kai is a young player that we have identified early.
"He will improve by training with our squad every day and has an opportunity to be a real high level player.
"It is important as a club we look for younger players for our future.
"We need to give him time to adapt to full-time football but he will be looked after. I and the rest of the staff look forward to working with Kai."
Montagu told raithrovers.net: "I'm really happy to be here and excited to sign my first professional contract. I can't wait to get started."
Rated as an energetic and skilful midfielder, Montagu has a good eye for goal and is known for showing a huge amount of quality on the ball.
He came through the St Mirren Academy before being signed for East Kilbride, joining their under-18 squad initially and then moving up to their under-20s.
Last season he won East Kilbride's under-20s Player of the Year and made the step up to also play for the champions’ first team.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.