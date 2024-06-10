New Raith Rovers signing Kai Montagu (Pic Lindsey Dalziel Photography)

New teenage Raith Rovers signing Kai Montagu will improve every day when he starts training at the Kirkcaldy club, says Stark’s Park gaffer Ian Murray.

Midfielder Montagu, 17, who has been snapped up on a two-year deal after leaving Scottish Lowland Football League champions East Kilbride, scored once and had an assist in four league games last term.

He then came on as a 56th-minute substitute in the League Two play-off final second leg, which Mick Kennedy’s team lost 3-1 after extra-time to Stranraer at Stair Park last month to go down 5-3 on aggregate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murray said: "Kai is a young player that we have identified early.

"He will improve by training with our squad every day and has an opportunity to be a real high level player.

"It is important as a club we look for younger players for our future.

"We need to give him time to adapt to full-time football but he will be looked after. I and the rest of the staff look forward to working with Kai."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Montagu told raithrovers.net: "I'm really happy to be here and excited to sign my first professional contract. I can't wait to get started."

Rated as an energetic and skilful midfielder, Montagu has a good eye for goal and is known for showing a huge amount of quality on the ball.

He came through the St Mirren Academy before being signed for East Kilbride, joining their under-18 squad initially and then moving up to their under-20s.