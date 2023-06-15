News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Raith Rovers: Boss Ian Murray hit by blow as top goalscorer Aidan Connolly faces weeks out of action through injury

Raith Rovers have been rocked by the news that Aidan Connolly, their top goalscorer in each of the past two seasons, faces missing the start of Rovers’ Viaplay Cup Group F campaign next month due to injury.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 16:36 BST
Ian Murray has revealed that Aidan Connolly faces spell on sidelines (Pic Fife Photo Agency)Ian Murray has revealed that Aidan Connolly faces spell on sidelines (Pic Fife Photo Agency)
Ian Murray has revealed that Aidan Connolly faces spell on sidelines (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

Connolly was seen wearing a moon boot at Stark’s Park as pre-season training resumed this week.

"It’s a bit of a blow,” manager Ian Murray told Raith TV. “We didn’t realise the seriousness of the injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He has probably played through the pain barrier for us for the last couple of months of the season.

"He obviously missed out the last few games because it just got too much.

Most Popular

"So he’s going to be out for four to six weeks anyway.

"We love Aidan. He’s been so good for us over the last two years, our top goalscorer on both occasions.

"He’s a strong boy, he works hard on his rehab, he works hard in training so there is the four to six-week mark and I’m sure we’ll see him back soon.”

Related topics:Ian MurrayStark's Park