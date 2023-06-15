Ian Murray has revealed that Aidan Connolly faces spell on sidelines (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

Connolly was seen wearing a moon boot at Stark’s Park as pre-season training resumed this week.

"It’s a bit of a blow,” manager Ian Murray told Raith TV. “We didn’t realise the seriousness of the injury.

"He has probably played through the pain barrier for us for the last couple of months of the season.

"He obviously missed out the last few games because it just got too much.

"So he’s going to be out for four to six weeks anyway.

"We love Aidan. He’s been so good for us over the last two years, our top goalscorer on both occasions.