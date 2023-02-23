Ethan Ross in action for Raith Rovers in the 3-2 home win over Ayr United on September 17 last year (Pic by Fife Photo Agency)

The former Aberdeen player, 21, made 18 appearances for Rovers in the first half of this campaign before going off injured in the 1-1 home league draw against Arbroath on December 17. He has been out ever since.

“It’s been a very frustrating season for Ethan,” Murray told Raith TV.

"He’s been in and out because of injuries. I really like him as a player, he’s brilliant to have around the place as well for other players and myself, good attitude and appetite towards football.

"He had to go for a procedure last week which we hope is going to get to the root of the problem that he’s had in his sort of pelvic/groin area.

"At the moment it’s still early days since that operation but he’s feeling a lot better.

"He’s feeling better within himself as well, he’s looking better actually, but we have to be careful with him.

"It’s an area of the body where it’s hard again to get rid of the problem. It’s an area that’s difficult to rest and do normal everyday activities.

"We’re hopeful we’ll see Ethan back in the next two, three, four weeks maximum and then get him ready for games towards the end of the season. But we’ll be cautious with him.”