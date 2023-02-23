Raith Rovers: Boss Ian Murray hopes that crocked midfielder Ethan Ross will play again this season
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is hopeful that crocked midfielder Ethan Ross will play for the club again before the end of the season.
The former Aberdeen player, 21, made 18 appearances for Rovers in the first half of this campaign before going off injured in the 1-1 home league draw against Arbroath on December 17. He has been out ever since.
“It’s been a very frustrating season for Ethan,” Murray told Raith TV.
"He’s been in and out because of injuries. I really like him as a player, he’s brilliant to have around the place as well for other players and myself, good attitude and appetite towards football.
"He had to go for a procedure last week which we hope is going to get to the root of the problem that he’s had in his sort of pelvic/groin area.
"At the moment it’s still early days since that operation but he’s feeling a lot better.
"He’s feeling better within himself as well, he’s looking better actually, but we have to be careful with him.
"It’s an area of the body where it’s hard again to get rid of the problem. It’s an area that’s difficult to rest and do normal everyday activities.
"We’re hopeful we’ll see Ethan back in the next two, three, four weeks maximum and then get him ready for games towards the end of the season. But we’ll be cautious with him.”
Murray, 41, who made over 300 appearances during 13 years as a player between 1999 and 2012, said that he had suffered a very similar injury to Ross at a much later stage in his career.