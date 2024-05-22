Ian Murray hopes to guide Raith Rovers into top flight for first time since 1997 (Pic by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

As Raith Rovers gaffer Ian Murray guides his Championship runners-up into this week’s two-legged Premiership play-off final against a Ross County side who finished second bottom of the top flight after being pipped by St Johnstone, he could perhaps take inspiration from the recent exploits of Hamilton Accies.

For John Rankin’s South Lanarkshire outfit – who finished second in League One a distant 16 points behind runaway champions Falkirk – successfully saw off Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness Caledonian Thistle, who had come ninth in Scotland’s second tier, 5-3 on aggregate in the Championship play-off final last week.

Accies will now take their place in next season’s Championship, with Inverness demoted to League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murray told the Fife Free Press: “I think it’s maybe just a wee bit different in terms of I think Hamilton were not playing a top league team.

"I did think Inverness over the two games would get through.

"But I also looked at Hamilton’s squad in the summer and I actually thought they were favourites for the league. It wasn’t to be the case.

"They have come through fantastically Hamilton, getting back into the league at the first attempt.

"I’m disappointed for Inverness but that’s football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you go into these things there’s always going to be disappointments.”

In a big change for Murray’s team, VAR will be in operation for Raith’s two Premiership play-off final legs against Ross County at Stark’s Park for the first time tomorrow (Thursday) and in Dingwall on Sunday.

Head of referees Crawford Allan had a 45-minute conversation with the Rovers squad on Tuesday to explain its workings.

Murray added: "The chat with Crawford was really educational for us. It’s not as clear cut as I presumed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re not going to change our game plan or approach to how we compete in the game.

"We just maybe have to be a bit more careful. It’s not about being cute, it’s not about being sneaky, it’s about understanding the situation in maybe one v ones and making good decisions.