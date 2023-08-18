Ian Murray is looking forward to returning to Easter Road with Raith this Sunday (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Murray, whose considerable contribution to Hibernian saw him rewarded with a testimonial match in September 2011 after serving the Hibees between 1999 and 2005 and also from 2008 to 2012, also reminisced about previously returning to Easter Road as a Rangers player.

“There’s always going to be nice stories in football where ex-players go back,” Murray told RaithTV.

"I’ve done it as well when I was at Rangers, I had to go back to Easter Road, maybe not the welcome that some of these boys will get right enough!

“But we look forward to it, we really, really do.

"We know it’s a fantastic playing surface, it’s a great stadium. Hibs will be backed by a good number of fans who’ll be desperate for their team to do well but so will we.

"We are taking 1,600 through from Kirkcaldy and I think that’s brilliant because it shows the excitement we have in the place and it shows the belief that the supporters are putting in the players.”

Murray said he was happy with his players’ attitude in a bounce game against Falkirk on Tuesday morning, with Scott Brown and Jamie Gullan coming through the match well and Shaun Byrne, Euan Murray and Jack Hamilton getting good minutes under their belts after starting the season later than other squad members.

The boss also gave his reaction to Raith being drawn at home to Northern Irish outfit Cliftonville in the third round of the SPFL Trust trophy, with the tie to be played on the weekend of September 9 and 10.

He added: “We will be well prepared when that game comes around. We always took that competition with the utmost respect.

"We feel that’s the minimum we should be doing. We want to win the game.

"It's a really good draw, I’m quite happy with it.

"I’m looking forward to it because it’s a break from the norm.

"They’ll come over here and try to win the game.

"We’ll do our homework from now until then, make sure the boys are ready for that.