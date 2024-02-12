Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray: 'I feel good' about signing Malta international James Brown

James Brown in Raith Rovers colours (Pic courtesy of Raith Rovers)

Brown, 26, who has joined the Kirkcaldy side on loan from Scottish Premiership outfit St Johnstone until the end of the season, has been at McDiarmid Park since July 2021, playing over 80 times.

Rovers manager Murray said he ‘feels good’ about signing the player, who shares a name with the ‘Godfather of Soul’, a late American music legend who sold over 50 million records and whose highest charting song was ‘I Got You (I Feel Good).

Murray said: "I'm happy we have secured James on loan - he will provide more competition in the squad. He brings experience and natural defensive qualities which are proven in the SPFL Premiership.

Brown getting settled in at Stark's Park (Pic courtesy of Raith Rovers)

"We will work hard with James to get him up to speed for the SPFL Championship, although he has been training all season with St Johnstone.

“As ever, I'd like to thank the board of Raith Rovers FC in backing us once again in the market, and I look forward to working with James.”

Hailing from Dover, Kent, Brown started his football career in the Millwall youth system, turning professional as an 18-year-old and remaining at The New Den until the end of season 2020-21 before making the move to Scotland.