Stark's Park - Kirkcaldy - Fife - Raith v Hamilton - Brad Spencer & Liam Dick combine to halt Tiehi - credit- Fife Photo Agency

“We obviously need to strengthen in certain areas and then we can try and keep the players that we want to keep,” Murray told the Fife Free Press.

"But I want to get it sorted as soon as we can because I don't want to be chasing folk up like we were last season.

"We’re not going to finish anywhere else other than seventh.

"So we should really be ahead of the game in my opinion. We should be moving much quicker than what we have done at the moment.

"That’s my aim in the next two weeks, to get ourselves ready for pre-season and get ourselves back.

"There’s a lot going on behind the scenes at the club at the moment and I think once that settles down, which I’m pretty sure it will do in the next week or two, then I’ll have better news.

“It’s very difficult keeping the players we want to because a lot of them have had good seasons and they will be courted elsewhere.

"But we’re still in dialogue with a few guys and it's been positive so far.

"We have made some guys decent offers. We have a good relationship.

"We will be chatting with them again. We have a very good dressing room as well and I’m very conscious that I don’t want to rip that apart too much because it’s very difficult to get.

