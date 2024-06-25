Kieran Freeman shows off his new colours at Stark's Park (Pic Raith Rovers)

Former Dundee United ace Kieran Freeman is the seventh summer recruit for Raith Rovers, with the 24-year-old right-back joining Ian Murray’s team on a one-year contract.

And boss Murray praised the player’s attitude and hunger after snapping up the man who has played 67 times for United since 2020, also starring 26 times on loan at Peterhead and on nine occasions at Irish outfit St Patrick’s Athletic in the second half of last season.

Murray told raithrovers.net: "It's great to get Kieran. He is a good natural right-back who I remember well from his loan spell at Peterhead.

"He's a good age, got a good attitude and was very hungry to join us. We look forward to working with him and he'll bring more competition to our squad."

Freeman added: "I'm delighted to be here. I've had a good first day here and I'm looking forward to a hopefully successful season."

Coming through the Dundee United youth academy, he signed for Southampton in July 2016, Freeman is also capped at under-21 international level for Scotland.

He then returned to Dundee United in January 2020, when United won the Scottish Championship.

He made his Scottish Premiership debut for the club in their 2-1 win away to Ross County in August 2020.

The defender made the move from Scotland to St Patrick's Athletic in February but ripped up his contract after just four months.