News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Raith Rovers: Boss Ian Murray likely to be missing four key players for 'make or break' Viaplay Cup clash against Dunfermline Athletic

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has revealed that three key players are definitely out of this Saturday’s home Viaplay Cup Group F opener against Dunfermline Athletic, kick-off 5.15pm, while one is very doubtful.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 13th Jul 2023, 11:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 12:01 BST
Ian Murray will be without skipper Scott Brown for this Saturday's cup clash against Dunfermline (Library pic by Alan Murray)Ian Murray will be without skipper Scott Brown for this Saturday's cup clash against Dunfermline (Library pic by Alan Murray)
Ian Murray will be without skipper Scott Brown for this Saturday's cup clash against Dunfermline (Library pic by Alan Murray)

The Raith gaffer, excited to be hosting the Pars in a game being televised live by the tournament sponsors, told the Fife Free Press that Rovers will be without injured trio Scott Brown, Aidan Connolly and Ethan Ross, with Dylan Corr unlikely to make it.

Murrayadded: “The league cup comes really early for everybody. We are all in the same boat. I think we’d all like an extra few weeks but if you add in the extra spice of a local derby live on TV then you don’t really get much bigger starts than that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s a game that we want to win, there’s no question. We’re delighted to be at home. It’s an opportunity for players to go and showcase themselves, us to showcase ourselves as a team to our supporters and people that are watching as neutrals.

"It will be a tough one. We know Dunfermline were brilliant last year, undefeated in the league and were very unlucky not to beat Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup as well and earn themselves a trip to Ibrox.

Most Popular

"It will be a tense kind of atmosphere so early in the season but we have to embrace it, look forward to it and if we play to our capabilities and the boys are on it then we’ve got a great opportunity.”

With Albion Rovers to come at home in the group’s second fixture on Tuesday night, kick-off 7.45pm, Rovers appear to have the chance to make a big early impact on the section.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Murray said: “I would say the first game on Saturday is make or break for us and Dunfermline in terms of qualification out the group. Winning would give us an unbelievable chance. If you get to nine points in this competition it generally gets you through.”

Related topics:Ian MurrayDunfermline AthleticScott BrownPartick Thistle