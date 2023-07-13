Ian Murray will be without skipper Scott Brown for this Saturday's cup clash against Dunfermline (Library pic by Alan Murray)

The Raith gaffer, excited to be hosting the Pars in a game being televised live by the tournament sponsors, told the Fife Free Press that Rovers will be without injured trio Scott Brown, Aidan Connolly and Ethan Ross, with Dylan Corr unlikely to make it.

Murrayadded: “The league cup comes really early for everybody. We are all in the same boat. I think we’d all like an extra few weeks but if you add in the extra spice of a local derby live on TV then you don’t really get much bigger starts than that.

"It’s a game that we want to win, there’s no question. We’re delighted to be at home. It’s an opportunity for players to go and showcase themselves, us to showcase ourselves as a team to our supporters and people that are watching as neutrals.

"It will be a tough one. We know Dunfermline were brilliant last year, undefeated in the league and were very unlucky not to beat Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup as well and earn themselves a trip to Ibrox.

"It will be a tense kind of atmosphere so early in the season but we have to embrace it, look forward to it and if we play to our capabilities and the boys are on it then we’ve got a great opportunity.”

With Albion Rovers to come at home in the group’s second fixture on Tuesday night, kick-off 7.45pm, Rovers appear to have the chance to make a big early impact on the section.

